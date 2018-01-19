Walmart hosting free health screening event in Baton Rouge Saturday

All Walmart stores in the Baton Rouge area will host Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, January 20.

This free event will provide residents with the opportunity to gain health information such as:

Blood glucose

Blood pressure

Body mass index

Low-cost immunizations

Vision screenings (in some locations)

New this year, Walmart is introducing a virtual reality experience in select stores to assist with smoking cessation. According to the Centers for Disease Control, approximately 22.8 percent of adults in Louisiana use smoke cigarettes regularly.

The day comes after the company announced that it will be the first national pharmacy chain to offer free opioid disposal solution at all pharmacy locations that allows patients to responsibly dispose of medications in their trash.

According to the American Physical Therapy Association, Louisiana is the fifth highest prescriber of painkillers, with 98.1 prescriptions per 100 people.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Walmart stores.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.