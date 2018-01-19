Donaldsonville man wanted for reportedly having 2.3 lbs of heroin, other drugs in house

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man wanted on multiple drug charges.

Jamar Howard, 31, is wanted for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

APSO officials say on Thursday, January 18, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at a house on Bourg Street in Donaldsonville. When they got there, they found a back door open and then secured the house. When they entered the house, they reportedly found a shoe box tipped over with heroin inside.

Narcotics detectives then executed a search warrant on the house and reportedly found about 2.6 ounces of marijuana and 2.3 pounds of heroin. Officials say the approximate street value of the heroin is $30,000. Detectives were able to identify Howard as the homeowner.

Anyone with information on Howard's whereabouts should call the APSO Narcotics Division at 225-621-8350 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

