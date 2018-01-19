Trump, Theresa May to meet on sidelines of Davos summit

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will hold a formal meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May next week on the sidelines of the Davos summit.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump looks forward to meeting with May "to further strengthen the U.S.-U.K. Special Relationship."

Trump is traveling next week to the World Economic Forum's 48th Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and French President Emmanuel Macron are on the long list of world and business leaders also attending.

Trump last week canceled a planned trip to London to celebrate the opening of the new U.S. embassy, complaining about its cost and location.

