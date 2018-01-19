Warrick Dunn Award celebrates standout high school footballers

For 11 years, WAFB has given high school football stars who appear on Sportsline Friday Nite the chance to earn the prestigious Warrick Dunn Award, named after the former NFL Man of the Year.

The annual Sportsline Player of the Year Awards banquet will be held Monday, January 22 at L'auberge casino in Baton Rouge. WAFB will be live streaming the event starting at 7:45 p.m.

Nominees and winners must display the productivity on the playing field along with the intangibles like character, selflessness, and sportsmanship that Dunn exhibited over his long and successful playing career.

In eleven NFL seasons, Dunn eclipsed the 10,000-yard mark in rushing for Tampa Bay and Atlanta but is just as well known to some for his Home for the Holidays program that provides single working mothers with brand new furnished homes in Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Tallahassee and Tampa.

Dunn's mother, the late Betty Smothers, was a single parent and Baton Rouge Police officer working an extra late-night security assignment when she was shot to death, while he was still a student-athlete. Dunn has tried to honor her memory with his performances and his generosity.

Previous recipients include Nick Brossette (2014), Russell Farris (2013), Kendell Beckwith (2012), Landon Collins (2011), Terrence Magee (2010), and Blaine Gautier (2007), who won the very first year.

