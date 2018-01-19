Mayor Broome says FEMA charging rent to MHU occupants is 'unfathomable'

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has introduced a resolution to the metro council opposing FEMA's decision to charge rent to flood victims still living in Manufactured Housing Units (MHUs).

FEMA announced this decision back in November of 2017, extending Direct Housing Assistance and the use of the MHUs until May 15. In that announcement, FEMA also said all eligible residents who remain in MHUs between February 14 and May 15 will be charged rent.

RELATED STORIES: August 2016 historic flooding

The resolution introduced by Broome opposes charging rent to residents who are still rebuilding their homes and working towards recovery.

"I am grateful for the extension for residents to continue utilizing FEMA MHUs as they continue their recovery. But to charge rent to our citizens who are not in these MHUs by their own choice is unfathomable. As mayor-president, I want to be on record in conjunction with the state in opposing this decision to charge rent," said Broome.

The mayor's resolution says residents in recovery have experienced hardships with rebuilding for a number of reasons, including accessing funds, contractor availability, supply of building materials, contractor fraud, limited affordable rental housing, and landlord leasing requirements.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.