Former NFL pros push for end to kids' tackle football

Older adults are at increased risk for hypothermia, a dangerous drop in body temperature, the U.S. National Institute on Aging warns.More >>
Older adults are at increased risk for hypothermia, a dangerous drop in body temperature, the U.S. National Institute on Aging warns.More >>
A group of former National Football League greats is urging parents not to let their children play tackle football until they're at least 14 years oldMore >>
A group of former National Football League greats is urging parents not to let their children play tackle football until they're at least 14 years oldMore >>
It's called "hot" yoga because it's practiced in sweltering temperatures, and some research has hinted that it might improve heart health more than traditional yoga.More >>
It's called "hot" yoga because it's practiced in sweltering temperatures, and some research has hinted that it might improve heart health more than traditional yoga.More >>
Chowing down on red meat, white bread and sugar-laden drinks might increase your long-term risk of colon cancer, a new study suggests.More >>
Chowing down on red meat, white bread and sugar-laden drinks might increase your long-term risk of colon cancer, a new study suggests.More >>
The number of American adults who smoke has decreased, but nearly 38 million still put their health at risk by using cigarettes, U.S. government data show.More >>
The number of American adults who smoke has decreased, but nearly 38 million still put their health at risk by using cigarettes, U.S. government data show.More >>
A group of former National Football League greats is urging parents not to let their children play tackle football until they're at least 14 years oldMore >>
A group of former National Football League greats is urging parents not to let their children play tackle football until they're at least 14 years oldMore >>
Instead of getting a flu shot at the doctor's office, you might someday inhale a nasal spray vaccine at home.More >>
Instead of getting a flu shot at the doctor's office, you might someday inhale a nasal spray vaccine at home.More >>
Teens who were severely bullied as children are at increased risk for mental health problems and suicide attempts, a Canadian study finds.More >>
Teens who were severely bullied as children are at increased risk for mental health problems and suicide attempts, a Canadian study finds.More >>
Trying to put a dent in the ongoing opioid addiction crisis, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday slapped strict new restrictions on the use of opioid-containing cold and cough products by kids.More >>
Trying to put a dent in the ongoing opioid addiction crisis, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday slapped strict new restrictions on the use of opioid-containing cold and cough products by kids.More >>
Time is running out for millions of American kids covered by the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).More >>
Time is running out for millions of American kids covered by the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.