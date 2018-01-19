13th Cinema On The Bayou film festival opens in Lafayette on Jan. 24

The Cinema on the Bayou film festival, now in its 13th year, will screen 180 films over eight days in Lafayette beginning on Jan. 24.

The state’s second-oldest film festival has selected local, national, and international film submissions. Over 200 filmmakers from around the world are expected to attend.

RELATED: Open casting call to be held for extras for WWII movie 'Greyhound' filming in Baton Rouge

The festival’s opening night will feature the world premiere screening of “Rifles & Rosary Beads,” a short documentary about the power of turning trauma into art. The screening is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

According to The Advocate, the documentary features folk singer and former Baton Rouge resident Mary Gauthier as she collaborates with military veterans and military spouses on her new album. After the premiere, Gauthier will perform several songs from the album which debuts on Jan. 26.

Films will be available for screening from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31 at the following venues: the Acadiana Center for the Arts, Hilliard Museum at University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Vermilionville, Cité des Arts and the Lafayette Public Library's south regional branch.

Attendees of the festival can view films from a variety of genres and different types of films such as feature-length films, short films including animated and experimental, and documentaries. Films featured in the festival are from Louisiana, the U.S., Spain, Canada, Belgium, France, Japan, and India.

For more information about the festival including tickets visit http://cinemaonthebayou.com/.

MORE:

What Baton Rouge is doing to lure more film productions in 2018

New movie studio becomes first company to qualify for Louisiana film industry payroll tax incentives

Dad on 'Stranger Things' teaches acting at LSU

Annual Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival to be held at Manship Theatre

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.