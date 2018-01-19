Couple sentenced in murder of fiancee's molester and stuffing body into drum

The man found guilty of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago was sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of parole and his fiancee was sentenced to 35 years with credit for time served.

Jace Crehan, 23, and Brittany Monk, 19, both of Walker, were sentenced on Friday, January 19 for the 2015 strangulation and stabbing death of Robert Noce Jr., 47, of Zachary. Crehan was convicted of second-degree murder. He has 30 days to appeal the sentence.

Monk pleaded guilty in June to manslaughter in Noce's death and agreed to testify against Crehan. She avoided the life without parole sentence with her plea and faced anywhere from 10 to 40 years behind bars. She also has 30 days to appeal her sentence.

Crehan was found guilty of strangling Noce and stuffing his body into a 55-gallon barrel that was found in the victim’s kitchen on July 4, 2015. An autopsy revealed Noce died from strangulation, but he was stabbed multiple times as well.

Noce was convicted of sexually assaulting Monk from when she was 4 years old to when she was 13. Noce pleaded no contest to the sexual claims just two weeks before he was found in the barrel.

