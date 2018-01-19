YOUR TURN: DOTD Ice Roads

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Ravan Hurst.

Hurst is one of many people who took to our Facebook page this week to make various comments about the weather. Some people were critical about the job that the Louisiana Department of Transportation did trying to get the highways back open. Hurst came to the defense of DOTD. In her words:

All these Ice scholars need to be out there showing them how it’s done since they know so much. No wait, you’re sitting in your warm house complaining about the work these people are actually doing to get your behind back on the road. Thank you DOTD for doing the job most of us wouldn’t want to do.

That’s Ravan Hurst’s turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.