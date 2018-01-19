Teen faces charges for allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles

A teen suspected of breaking into several vehicles in December has been arrested by investigators.

Court documents state William Dolly Jr., 18, of Baton Rouge, is accused of pulling on vehicle door handles on Dec. 16, 2017 and rummaging through them.

According to the arrest warrant, it happened in the Old Hammond Highway, O’Neal Lane, and Millerville Road areas. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office investigated.

The arrest warrant stated deputies were able to match Dolly’s fingerprints to three of five vehicle burglaries investigated in those areas.

Dolly is charged with simple burglary. Bond information was not yet available.

