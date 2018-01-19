The Latest: Trump's Palm Beach trip depends on budget deal

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., left, and Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., return to their offices on Capitol Hill as Congress moves closer to the deadline to avoid a government shutdown, in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., runs to catch a subway car as he returns to his office on Capitol Hill as Congress moves closer to the deadline to avoid a government shutdown, in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump greets people on the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, as he returns from Pittsburgh.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the budget battle in Congress (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump will not leave for a weekend at his Palm Beach estate unless a government shutdown is averted.

The White House said Friday that Trump will not head to Florida unless a funding bill passes.

Trump was set to leave Friday afternoon and planned to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his inauguration at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump tweeted Friday morning about the Friday night shutdown deadline, suggesting Democrats would be to blame.

___

7:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Senate Democrats are focused on "illegal immigration and weak borders" as a government shutdown looms.

Trump says on Twitter Friday: "Government Funding Bill past (sic) last night in the House of Representatives. Now Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate - but they want illegal immigration and weak borders."

He adds: "Shutdown coming? We need more Republican victories in 2018!"

A divided Congress stared down a government shutdown Friday as Republicans and Democrats remain deadlocked on immigration.

After the House passed a four-week, government-wide spending bill, Senate Democrats vowed a filibuster unless there's a deal to protect around 700,000 immigrants from deportation who arrived in the U.S. as children and stayed illegally.

___

1:08 a.m.

A bitterly-divided Congress is hurtling toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down over demands by Democrats for a solution on politically fraught legislation to protect about 700,000 younger immigrants from being deported.

Democrats in the Senate have served notice they will filibuster a four-week, government-wide funding bill that passed the House Thursday evening, seeking to shape a subsequent measure but exposing themselves to charges they are responsible for a looming shutdown.

Republicans controlling the narrowly-divided chamber took up the fight, arguing that Democrats were holding the entire government hostage over demands to protect "Dreamer" immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

