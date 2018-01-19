Vacant house fire on Garfield St. ruled arson

A fire that destroyed a vacant house near the LSU campus early Friday morning has been ruled arson.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to West Garfield Street near Highland Road just before 6 a.m.

Curt Monte with BRFD said the house was fully engulfed in flames when crews made it to the scene, but their quick actions prevented those flames from spreading to any other homes.

He added the house is a total loss.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call investigators at 225-354-1419.

