House on Garfield St. catches fire - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

House on Garfield St. catches fire

Baton Rouge Fire Department (Source: WAFB) Baton Rouge Fire Department (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A house caught fire near the LSU campus early Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to West Garfield Street near Highland Road just before 6 a.m.

No other details were available.

The story will be updated as soon as new information is gathered.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly