No. 1 LSU hosts No. 9 Alabama for Alumni Night

Ranked No. 1 in the country, the LSU gymnastics team faces arch rival Alabama Friday night.

The university is closed thanks to the freeze, but you better believe the PMAC will be rocking.

Coming off their win last week over Florida on the road, the girls, specifically the freshmen, are beginning to show that they belong. It was a close win in Gainesville, but thanks to some timely performances, the Tigers earned the win to move them to 2-0 on the year.

Senior Myia Hambrick and head coach D-D Breaux talked a little about the performances from those freshmen.

"I've seen them do that in the gym multiple times and we told them from the very beginning that they're on this team for a reason and we want them to do well," Hambrick said. "So, just to be confident and work hard and do what they can do. And I think that they've done that and we're very pleased and not at all surprised honestly."

"For Christine Desiderio and Reagan Campbell to get up there and perform like, 'I've done this a million times,' and it's exactly how we coach them," added Breaux. "And Ashleigh Gnat has been managing those freshmen really well on beam and it showed."

The meet is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

