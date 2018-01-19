Jackson scores a season-high 26 to lead LSU past Auburn

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU women’s basketball team battled back from an 11-point deficit to take down the Auburn Tigers by a score of 59-56 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday.

The Lady Tigers improved to 12-5 (4-2 SEC) with the win while Auburn fell to 10-8 (1-5 SEC).

Chloe Jackson led LSU with a season-high 26 points including a trio of three-pointers while adding four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Raigyne Louis added 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block while Ayana Mitchell scored nine points to go along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Lady Tigers trailed 13-10 after the first quarter but held Auburn to just two made field goals in the second. An 8-1 run from LSU momentarily tied the game at 18 apiece in the second quarter before Auburn went into halftime with a 22-20 lead.

An 11-2 run to open the third quarter gave Auburn its first double-digit lead of the game before LSU began to narrowly close the gap, going into the fourth quarter down 42-35.

Twelve fourth-quarter points from Jackson, including two three-pointers, helped propel the Lady Tigers back into the lead with two minutes remaining. Auburn tied the game at 56 apiece with a minute remaining before LSU quickly countered with a layup from Mitchell. LSU was able to hold Auburn defensively as Louis went to the free-throw line to seal the game for the Lady Tigers.

