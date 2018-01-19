Police: 5 killed, 1 injured in New Mexico helicopter crash

RATON, N.M. (AP) - A helicopter crashed in a mountainous rural area of northern New Mexico, killing five people and seriously injuring the sixth person aboard, a New Mexico State Police spokeswoman said Thursday.
Lt. Elizabeth Armijo confirmed the five deaths and one injury about 14 hours after the helicopter went down about 6 p.m. Wednesday about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of the small city of Raton near the Colorado state line.
Armijo said no additional information was immediately available about the victims or circumstances of the crash.
The police agency posted Wednesday night on Twitter that "response and rescue attempts" were ongoing but slow.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the helicopter was a Huey UH-1. Information on its registration was not available, Lunsford said.
Huey helicopters are flown for individuals, businesses and government agencies.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, and agency spokesman Eric Weiss an NTSB investigator was expected to arrive at the crash site late Thursday.
Raton is 175 miles (282 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownMore >>
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown loomsMore >>
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown loomsMore >>
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctorMore >>
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctorMore >>
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundryMore >>
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundryMore >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>