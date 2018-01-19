Unseasonable warmth creates hazards in rugged rural Alaska

A top manager who supervises the EPA's program for cleaning up the nation's most contaminated properties and waterways told Congress the government needs to plan for the ongoing threat posed to Superfund sites by climate change.More >>
At least 15 people have died since the midweek snow storm spread from Texas to North Carolina and beyond.More >>
Simon Laprise was out to prank snow plow crews in Montreal this week when he got the police instead.More >>
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.More >>
get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Cold air continues its retreat, as high pressure remains in control this weekend.More >>
A Mid-South firefighter saved a dog's life, and now he's hoping to find her a forever home.More >>
At least 15 people have died since the midweek snow storm spread from Texas to North Carolina and beyond.More >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown loomsMore >>
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctorMore >>
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundryMore >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>
