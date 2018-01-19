Davon Harris selection gives West Feliciana record 3 Warrick Dunn Finalists

Davon Harris stretches to cross the goal line for a touchdown against Richwood in the 3A state title game. (Source: WAFB)

It's another first for the West Feliciana Saints.

The team that won the school's first football state championship has also given WAFB three of its nine finalists for Sportsline Player of the Year, which has never happened before. Davon Harris will join teammates Derius Davis and Derek Turner for Monday night's banquet, when the 2017 Warrick Dunn Award winner is announced.

Harris, a 5-foot-6, 170-pound senior, rushed for 1,049 yards on 105 carries, good for a 10-yard average and scored 15 touchdowns. He added seven more scores on pass receptions, averaging 20 yards on 25 catches. Harris also averaged 34 yards on kickoff returns and scored two more TDs.

The speedster, nicknamed "Smoke," wound up with 2,344 all-purpose yards and 24 total touchdowns for the season. In his final game as a Saint, Harris set the LHSAA Prep Classic composite record with 167 return yards on kickoffs and racked up 307 all-purpose yards in the Class 3A title game victory over Richwood.

With three finalists this year, West Feliciana has now had six finalists in the 11-year history of the Warrick Dunn Award, second only to Parkview Baptist with seven. Central and Lutcher are the only other schools to have six finalists since WAFB started presenting a Sportsline Player of the Year.

