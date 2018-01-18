Pork Chop and Potato Gratin

Air date: January 18, 2018

Prep Time: 2 hours

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

Comment:

We have taken meat and potatoes to the next level with this dish. Sautéed pork chops are combined with creamy potatoes full of cheese, mushrooms, and roasted red bell pepper strips to create a one-dish dinner that everyone will love. As an alternative, omit the cheese and have pork chops and scalloped potatoes instead.

Ingredients:

6 thick pork chops, bone-in or boneless

6 cups thinly sliced potatoes, divided

3 tbsps butter

¼ cup minced onion

3 tbsps minced celery

2 tbsps minced red bell pepper

1 tbsps minced garlic

1½ tsps salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

3 tbsps flour

1 (14.5-ounce) can chicken broth

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 cups sliced button mushrooms, divided

½ cup roasted red bell peppers, sliced and divided

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Sauté onion, celery, bell pepper, and garlic for 3–5 minutes, or until softened. Add salt, pepper, and flour. Pour in the chicken broth slowly while whisking constantly. Stir until mixture comes to a boil. Add cheese and cream and stir until cheese is completely melted, set aside. In a skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown pork chops on each side for 2–3 minutes. Spray a 2½-quart casserole dish with vegetable spray and place 2 cups sliced potatoes on the bottom of the dish. Place half of the mushrooms and red bell peppers evenly over the potatoes. Add 2 cups potatoes and place the remaining mushrooms and peppers evenly on top. Add the remaining potatoes and pour the cheese mixture over the potatoes to completely cover. Add browned chops on top of the potatoes, cover the dish with glass cover or aluminum foil and bake for 1 hour. Uncover and bake an additional 30 minutes. You may exclude the mushrooms and peppers if you prefer. You may also wish to change the dish up and serve it with chicken instead of pork.