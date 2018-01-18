SU library inundated with water after pipe burst

Firefighters responded to Southern University after the fire alarm went off Thursday morning, Janene Tate, spokeswoman for the university confirms.

Tate says there was no fire, but all four floors of the building took on roughly two inches of water after a water coil on the roof burst. 9News was told crews are working to address the issue. This includes workers with Guarantee Restoration.

WATCH: Video shows the moments crews got their first look inside the @SouthernU_BR library; we’re told “hundreds of gallons of water” is the early estimate of what may have fallen in the building from the burst pipe. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/oHYPOsIhAb — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) January 18, 2018

According to the school's director of maintenance, Maurice Pitts, early assessments of the damage indicate the carpet will be considered a total loss. Scans of the walls need to be done to see what will be salvageable.

“By the time I made it up here, the library was totally inundated with water,” said Pitts.

Pitts tells WAFB’s Scottie Hunter it remains unclear how long water rushed into the building, but that he estimates hundreds of gallons of water ended up there. “We had to get the water to clear out the line just to get down to where we are right now,” Pitts added. “We got it stopped at about one o’clock this afternoon and we’ve been working hard ever since.”

It is still very early in the cleanup process and officials say they will not know the full extent of the damage for at least a few weeks. Pitts says the immediate focus is on funneling out all the water. “We’ll be doing a wall assessment and a floor assessment. The damage appears to be extensive, but we are working to get it out of there,” said Pitts.

Crews have been working around the clock and even more are expected to be on site Friday, January 19. The building is currently shut down with no clear idea of when it could reopen.

“Right now, all the water is being removed as we speak and dehumidifiers are arriving on scene as we speak, so we’ll just have to wait and see,” Pitts added.

Officials say it will take at least several weeks to finish assessing the damage before renovations can begin. Campus has been closed for several days but will reopen Friday.

The pipe burst is considered a weather-related incident.

