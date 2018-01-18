Lundi Gras & Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

It's your last chance to participate in the 2018 Carnival season.

The Krewe of Comogo, the parade in Plaquemine, moved from Sunday to Monday night due to rain. The parade will begin at 7 p.m.

Below are links to the full parade schedules for various regions. The region will include parades in smaller neighboring towns and cities.

