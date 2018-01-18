Feral Hog Management Advisory Task Force meeting postponed, rescheduled for Jan. 23

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Feral Hog Management Advisory Task Force meeting scheduled for Thursday (Jan. 18) has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday (Jan. 23). The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Jan. 23 at Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) headquarters in Baton Rouge (2000 Quail Drive) in the Louisiana Room.



Thursday’s meeting was postponed due to state offices in East Baton Rouge Parish being closed because of extreme winter weather conditions.



The task force was created by Louisiana House Concurrent Resolution No. 9 during the 2016 regular session of the state legislature to develop ideas and recommendations to deal with the state’s feral hog problem.



For more information on the task force, please contact Dr. Jim LaCour, LDWF Wildlife Veterinarian, at jmlacour@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-2346.