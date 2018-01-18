Study finds CTE may be caused without concussions

School closures due to weather.More >>
School closures due to weather.More >>
Gonzales police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man accused of robbing a restaurant at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.More >>
Gonzales police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man accused of robbing a restaurant at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.More >>
There was no fire, but all four floors of the building took on roughly two inches of water after a water coil on the roof burst.More >>
There was no fire, but all four floors of the building took on roughly two inches of water after a water coil on the roof burst.More >>
The Louisiana governor says he's not confident he will have the deal he needs to call a special session in February.More >>
The Louisiana governor says he's not confident he will have the deal he needs to call a special session in February.More >>
Claire and Ray Hufft spent more than a year planning for their December wedding. However, when the week of the ceremony arrived, all those plans almost fell apart.More >>
Claire and Ray Hufft spent more than a year planning for their December wedding. However, when the week of the ceremony arrived, all those plans almost fell apart.More >>