The Latest: 9 victims tied to Phoenix suspect shot to death

PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on a convicted felon suspected of nine killings in the Phoenix area (all times local):
1:30 p.m.
Police say the nine homicide victims in the Phoenix area tied to a convicted felon were shot to death inside their homes, suburban apartment complexes, in a parked car and while out walking.
Court documents released Thursday also say 35-year-old Cleophus Cooksey used a 9 mm Glock handgun that he had taken from one of his victims to commit most of the shootings.
The victims include the brother of Cooksey's ex-girlfriend and a woman who showed signs of sexual assault.
Investigators say they used shell casings as well as stolen jewelry and a cellphone to link Cooksey to the victims.
Cooksey was arrested Dec. 17 for the shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather.
Police say he was rebooked into jail Thursday in the seven other homicide cases.
___
11:40 a.m.
Police in Phoenix and two suburbs say they have evidence linking a 35-year-old man already charged with two killings to seven additional homicides that occurred in a three-week span late last year.
Police officials for Phoenix, Glendale and Avondale said Thursday that Cleophus Cooksey knew some of the victims but investigators are still trying to determine motives for at least some of the killings.
Cooksey was arrested Dec. 17 for the shooting deaths of his mother and another man and he's jailed on two counts of first-degree murder and one of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Officials say investigators were able to use evidence from shelling casings to connect at least some of the killings.
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton says new technology allows police to get results of those checks within hours instead of weeks.
___
10:25 a.m.
Phoenix police suspect a convicted felon charged with murder in the killing of his mother and stepfather may have committed seven other killings.
Police plan a news conference Thursday to discuss the case involving 35-year-old Cleophus Cooksey.
The other victims include his ex-girlfriend's brother as well as people who appeared to be random targets during a three-week period starting in late November.
Cooksey was arrested Dec. 17 at the home where his mother and stepfather were killed.
He faces two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and one count of weapon possession by a prohibited person.
He previously served time in prison for manslaughter and armed robbery.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
