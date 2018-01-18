MISSING: Man not seen in Pointe Coupee Parish since November 2017

There was no fire, but all four floors of the building took on roughly two inches of water after a water coil on the roof burst.More >>
Road closures listings.More >>
School closures due to weather.More >>
Boil advisories currently in effect.More >>
Gonzales police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man accused of robbing a restaurant at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.More >>
