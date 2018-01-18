MISSING: Man not seen in Pointe Coupee Parish since November 2017

Authorities in Pointe Coupee Parish are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since November 2017.

The wallet and ID of Jeremy Paul Debatez, 31, was found on La. 15 south of Concordia Parish, according to PCSO spokesman Steve Juge. Debatez is described as 6’ tall and weighs 260lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office at 225-694-3737 or CID at 225-638-5445.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.