Open casting call to be held for extras for WWII movie 'Greyhound' filming in Baton Rouge

Central Casting Louisiana will be hosting an open casting call for background extras for the WWII drama Greyhound that will be filming in Baton Rouge in the coming months. Production on the major budget film, starring Tom Hanks, is expected to begin in March.

RELATED: Tom Hanks' naval WWII drama to film in Baton Rouge in 2018

The open casting call will be held the main branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 23, 2018. Casting directors say they are looking for men and women 18 and older with 1940s looks and men with real military experience.

Those interested in working as a background actor are encouraged to attend even if they don’t have 1940s era or military looks because they can register for future opportunities with Central Casting Louisiana. Interested applicants are not required to pay fees, have headshots, or previous acting experience. Headshots will be provided after applicants sign up. Applications will be required to complete the federal I-9 form. Click here to see the required documentation.

The company said in a news release that all of its background actor openings are paid job opportunities. Central Casting Louisiana has worked on such films as Jurassic World, LBJ, Logan, Deepwater Horizon, Bad Moms, Girls Trip, and The Magnificent Seven.

For more information email louisianainfo@centralcasting.com.

MORE:

What Baton Rouge is doing to lure more film productions in 2018

New movie studio becomes first company to qualify for Louisiana film industry payroll tax incentives

Dad on 'Stranger Things' teaches acting at LSU

Annual Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival to be held at Manship Theatre

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.