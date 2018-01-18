WANTED: Man accused of choking girlfriend during argument

Investigators are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of choking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

The Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Leroy Joseph McDowell III, 31, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Department. McDowell is 5’ 9” and weighs 173 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to reports, McDowell got into an argument with his longtime live-in girlfriend and began choking her. He also allegedly hit her in the face that left a cut requiring stitches.

The alleged incident happened on October 3, 2017, in the 2700 block of Washington Ave. McDowell is wanted on the charge of domestic abuse battery strangulation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either sister is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

