ARRESTED: Man accused of choking girlfriend during argument

A man accused of choking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute turned himself in to police after seeing himself on WAFB, according to authorities.

Lt. Donald Stone with Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers said Leroy Joseph McDowell III, 31, surrendered to the Baton Rouge Police Department on Monday, Jan. 21, 2018.

According to reports, McDowell got into an argument with his longtime live-in girlfriend and began choking her. He also allegedly hit her in the face that left a cut requiring stitches.

The alleged incident happened on Oct. 3, 2017, on Washington Avenue.

McDowell faces a charge of domestic abuse battery strangulation.

