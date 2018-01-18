Pair accused of leaving dog out in freezing temps, resulting in its death

A man and woman, believed to have left their dog outside during freezing temperatures, resulting in its death, are facing charges.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Hodges Matthews, 39, and Leslie Matthews, 42, both of Amelia, were arrested Wednesday.

A patrolling deputy found the dog dead Wednesday. Officials reported his investigation turned up evidence that the dog was in extremely cold weather without proper shelter.

The temperature got down to 18 degrees in the area.

The two are each charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

They were released from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center after posting the $1,000 bond each.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.