Mulvaney requests no funding for consumer agency in 2Q

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - The Trump-appointed acting director of the federal government's consumer watchdog agency requested zero dollars of funding for its second-quarter budget, saying he intends to first spend down the agency's rainy day fund.
In a letter to the Federal Reserve, which directly funds the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Mick Mulvaney said the bureau does not need any new funds to operate during its second quarter. The bureau has on deposit $177.1 million to cover emergencies and contingencies, which Mulvaney says is too large. He said he intends to spend that down by roughly $145 million.
The $145 million budget estimate is roughly equal to what Richard Cordray, who was appointed by Obama as the first permanent director of the bureau, requested for the CFPB in the second quarter of 2017.
The CFPB gets its funding from the Fed, and whatever profits the nation's central bank produces each year gets turned over to the federal government. By not requesting additional funds for the CFPB, Mulvaney argues, those additional funds can be turned over to the Treasury Department to pay down a tiny amount of the government's debts.
Mulvaney became acting director of the CFPB in late November after Cordray stepped down to run for governor in Ohio. Since taking over, he has been moving quickly to reshape the bureau. The Bureau announced just this week that it intends to revisit regulations it finalized over payday loans and also intends to review all aspects of its operations.
What budget priorities Mulvaney has for the CFPB will become more clear once he makes his request for third-quarter funding later this year as the agency spends down its rainy day fund.
___
Ken Sweet covers banks and financial issues for The Associated Press. Follow him on Twitter at @kensweet.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a winter storm that dumped a half-foot of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least eight people.More >>
Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a winter storm that dumped a half-foot of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least eight people.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fraught relationship with facts marks his presidencyMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fraught relationship with facts marks his presidencyMore >>
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress' highest civilian honorMore >>
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress' highest civilian honorMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the roadMore >>
A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the roadMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>
Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended familyMore >>
Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended familyMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>