Officials urging people to check pipes, stop dripping faucets

Road closures listings.More >>
Road closures listings.More >>
Now that the worst seems to be over, officials want you to check your pipes.More >>
Now that the worst seems to be over, officials want you to check your pipes.More >>
Boil advisories currently in effect.More >>
Boil advisories currently in effect.More >>
There was no fire, but all four floors of the building took on roughly two inches of water after a water coil on the roof burst.More >>
There was no fire, but all four floors of the building took on roughly two inches of water after a water coil on the roof burst.More >>
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.More >>
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.More >>
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.More >>
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.More >>
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.More >>
The article intimated that Ansari deserved inclusion in the ranks of abusive perpetrators, yet many readers - women and men - concluded the encounter amounted to an all-too-common instance of bad sex during a date gone awry.More >>
The article intimated that Ansari deserved inclusion in the ranks of abusive perpetrators, yet many readers - women and men - concluded the encounter amounted to an all-too-common instance of bad sex during a date gone awry.More >>
The bank said the glitch has been resolved.More >>
The bank said the glitch has been resolved.More >>
A North Alabama family is thanking the woman who helped get their loved one out of his classic car after it caught fire.More >>
A North Alabama family is thanking the woman who helped get their loved one out of his classic car after it caught fire.More >>
If you were hit with a $1,000 emergency, would you be able to cover it? The majority of Americans can't.More >>
If you were hit with a $1,000 emergency, would you be able to cover it? The majority of Americans can't.More >>
A procession was held for a York County deputy Thursday afternoon who was fatally shot during a manhunt.More >>
A procession was held for a York County deputy Thursday afternoon who was fatally shot during a manhunt.More >>
A University of Alabama professor has died of the influenza virus.More >>
A University of Alabama professor has died of the influenza virus.More >>