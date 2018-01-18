Officials urging people to check pipes, stop dripping faucets

Now that the worst seems to be over, officials want you to check your pipes.

The Baton Rouge Water Company is asking customers to "thoroughly check the condition of their plumbing lines." They say if you develop a leak, you should immediately turn off your water until repairs are completed.

The Plaquemine Utilities Department is asking all residents to stop dripping faucets as soon as the temperature reaches 32 degrees Thursday.

Officials say the city has been able to maintain water pressure through this freezing weather, but one tower is getting low.

They added because another hard freeze is forecast Thursday night, minimizing water use during the day will help the city build up the level in that tower.

They reported it will help to maintain pressure through the night, when people will have faucets dripping again.

Morgan City officials are also asking that all customers, including those in Stephensville, avoid running faucets and limit use of appliances that require water (dishwashers, washing machines, etc.). This will help maintain a consistent level in the water system. To report a break in the line, call City Hall at 985-385-1770.

