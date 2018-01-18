Police: man robbed employees, patrons of Gonzales restaurant at gunpoint

Gonzales police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man accused of robbing a restaurant at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.

Lt. Steven Nethken said the suspect entered the Albasha Greek and Lebanese Restaurant in the 400 block of LA 30 through an unlocked back door. The man produced a semi-automatic handgun and robbed the business and its employees and patrons at gunpoint.

The suspect was only inside the restaurant for about four minutes, according to Nethken. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.

