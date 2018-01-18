Gov. Edwards gives keynote address at national prosecutors' banquet

Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered the keynote address to the American Prosecutors Association Major County Prosecutors' Council, which was being held in Baton Rouge.

The national event brings together the largest prosecution offices in the nation to share innovative ideas and advance the field of criminal prosecution.

District Attorney Hillar Moore shared his office's leading practices in the areas of DNA Crime Lab analysis, Violent Crime Unit operation, Crime Strategies Unit implementation, and more.

