Mayor: US marshal shot, killed while serving warrant

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A member of the U.S. Marshals Service was shot and killed early Thursday while serving a warrant, the mayor of Harrisburg said.
Two other officers were also shot, including a Harrisburg police officer who "bravely returned fire and critically injured the gunman," Mayor Eric Papenfuse said in a news release.
York City Police said one of its officers was shot and was being treated at a hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
A spokesman for the marshals service in Harrisburg said the agency planned to issue a statement shortly, and a news conference was planned for early afternoon in the federal prosecutors' office.
"No words can adequately express the sadness we feel at this moment as we contemplate the loss of yet another law enforcement officer in the line of duty," Papenfuse said. "I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of the slain U.S. marshal, to his colleagues and to all law enforcement officers who risk their lives each day to protect and to serve our city and our nation."
Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo, whose territory includes Harrisburg, said the officers were part of a marshals service task force. He said there is currently no danger to the public.
The shooting occurred at a home less than two miles from the state Capitol, in a working class neighborhood of duplexes, single-family homes and commercial buildings.
Police were keeping people well away from the scene as they investigated.
A spokeswoman for the local coroner's office declined comment.
The incident is near where police shot and killed an Egyptian immigrant on Dec. 22 after he wounded a state trooper and shot at another officer near the Capitol. That man is believed to have acted alone.
___
Associated Press writer Marc Levy contributed to this report.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
