VIDEO: Man enjoys 'ice skiing' in south Louisiana

Jimmy Jarreau "ice skiing" in Maringouin, LA (Source: Rebekah and Jimmy Jarreau) Jimmy Jarreau "ice skiing" in Maringouin, LA (Source: Rebekah and Jimmy Jarreau)
MARINGOUIN, LA (WAFB) -

Most people decided to stay inside as bitterly cold temperatures led to a virtual shutdown of most of south Louisiana.

However, one couple decided to use the weather to have a little fun.

Jimmy Jarreau hooked a rope and handle to a vehicle and did some “ice skiing” on LA 78 in Maringouin.

He and his wife, Rebekah uploaded their video to us via 9Reports.

