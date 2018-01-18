VIDEO: Man enjoys 'ice skiing' in south Louisiana

Most people decided to stay inside as bitterly cold temperatures led to a virtual shutdown of most of south Louisiana.

However, one couple decided to use the weather to have a little fun.

Jimmy Jarreau hooked a rope and handle to a vehicle and did some “ice skiing” on LA 78 in Maringouin.

He and his wife, Rebekah uploaded their video to us via 9Reports.

Click here to send us your pics and vids

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.