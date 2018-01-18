VIDEO: Man enjoys 'ice skiing' in south Louisiana

Road closures listings.More >>
Boil advisories currently in effect.More >>
Investigators are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of choking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.More >>
A man and woman, believed to have left their dog outside during freezing temperatures, resulting in its death, are facing charges.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered the keynote address to the American Prosecutors Association Major County Prosecutors' Council, which was being held in Baton Rouge.More >>
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The suspect currently faces “peeping Tom” charges, but because children were recorded, police say there could be additional charges.More >>
Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets to be a good Samaritan twice while driving during Wednesday’s snow storm in North Carolina.More >>
Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.More >>
Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are probing the incident.More >>
The bank said the glitch has been resolved.More >>
The article intimated that Ansari deserved inclusion in the ranks of abusive perpetrators, yet many readers - women and men - concluded the encounter amounted to an all-too-common instance of bad sex during a date gone awry.More >>
