Both Baton Rouge locations of Jason's Deli affected by Dec. 2017 data breach

Both Baton Rouge locations of Jason’s Deli were impacted by a recent data breach, according to the restaurant.

Jason’s Deli reported 164 locations were affected by a breach of credit card data this past December, including the ones on Citiplace Court and on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge.

Jason's Deli released the full list of affected locations Wednesday.

Louisiana is one of 15 states impacted by the data breach.

Officials said customers' payment information showed up on the "dark web" shortly after.

