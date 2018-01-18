Busted lines at Perkins Rowe shoot water onto road

The frigid temperatures caused some big problems for a few buildings in Baton Rouge late Wednesday night.

Busted lines at Perkins Rowe shot water like a cannon onto Perkins Road. Two streams were coming from the third floor of the parking garage above LA Fitness.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were forced to shut down both sides of Perkins because of the hazard.

It's not clear if there is any significant damage to the building.

There were also water issues at the 19th Judicial Courthouse in downtown Baton Rouge. A busted pipe spewed water out of the building onto St. Philip Street.

It's not clear if there is actually any damage to the building. The 19th JDC was already scheduled to be closed Thursday, as is Baton Rouge City Court.

