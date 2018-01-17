Entergy asking customers to conserve energy to avoid outage

Entergy customers are being asked to reduce their electricity usage Thursday morning to avoid an outage.

Customers are asked to voluntarily reduce their usage on Thursday, January 18 from 5 to 11 a.m. The request is being made because electricity usage could exceed available generation due to higher demand for power with the cold temperatures.

Entergy's power reliability coordinator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), is working to bring additional generation to the area to avoid an outage, however, if the power supply cannot meet the demand, there will be periodic outages.

"We apologize for any inconvenience. The arctic blast is driving up electricity usage. This is an unusual situation MISO is working to correct as soon as possible," said Dennis Dawsey, vice president of customer service for Entergy Louisiana.

The request does not apply to elderly customers or those with special health concerns.

Entergy offers the following tips for customers to reduce electricity usage:

Lower thermostat to 68 degrees or lower

Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing, etc. to later in the day

Don't allow warm air to escape the house by checking caulking around doors and windows and filling hole and gaps where wiring or piping enter the house

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.