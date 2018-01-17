Icy roads in Baton Rouge make for a busy day for area tow truck operators

Tow truck drivers in Baton Rouge have been busy thanks to icy roads (Source: WAFB)

Tow truck drivers in Baton Rouge have been busy thanks to icy roads (Source: WAFB)

Cold weather and icy roads have kept tow truck drivers in the Baton Rouge area busy.

Tuesday night, crews at Roadrunner Towing recovered approximately 30 vehicles – double to triple what they would do on a regular, warm night.

“We had a few incidents where even when they barricaded I-110, people were moving the barricades and still getting up on the interstate,” said Roadrunner driver, Duane Albarado.

By Wednesday, Albarado was out doing recovery trips again. One of those he helped was Gwendolyn Parker. An icy coating on Highland Road caused Parker’s drive to work to take a terrifying turn. Her truck started to spin.

“It’s an experience that I never want to go through again,” Parker said.

“I was scared, calling on Jesus until I came to a complete stop.”

That stop was half a block away. Her truck did a full 180, before landing over a curb.

A few blocks away, Albarado came across another car, this one sitting in a ditch along the road. With temperatures forecasted to dip again overnight and many roads still icy, Albarado says people should think twice before grabbing the car keys.

“Stay off the roads, don't go out if you don't have to go out,” he said. “It's not that important. It's not worth your life.”

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.











