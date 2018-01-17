2017 Warrick Dunn Award Finalist: East Ascension RB/DB/KR Jimel London

You would be hard pressed to find a more exciting and electric player during the 2017 Sportsline season than East Ascension’s Jimel London. A player of small stature, he has a big heart and a penchant for making big plays.

On offense, London rushed for just over 900 yards, averaging roughly 14 yards per carry, with 12 touchdowns. Defensively, he accounted for 27 tackles, nine pass break-ups, and three interceptions.

His special teams numbers were just as stellar, totaling over 400 return yards, averaging around 38 yards per return, with two touchdowns. On one special night against Lutcher, London returned not one, but two kicks in the game, all while wearing the wrong jersey after the team’s new Under Armor gear had not arrived yet.

London’s numbers could have been even more impressive if penalties hadn’t brought back 12 touchdowns he had during the season.

London is also a two-sport athlete, starring as the point guard for the EA basketball team since his freshman year. He’s brought the Spartans to the state tournament and a No. 1 ranking at one point last season.

His basketball skills do indeed translate to the football field, where it often seems like he is two steps ahead of defenders, something head coach, Darnell Lee, calls the “it” factor that makes him special.

London’s role model on the football field is another undersized guy who made big plays around these parts, former LSU defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.

