Gas pressure restored to homes in Walker

Some people who live in Walker experienced low gas pressure overnight.

Chief operating officer with the City of Walker, Jamie Etheridge, says when record-breaking temperatures meet supply and demand, low gas pressure isn't unheard of.

We’re told about 60 people in the city limits of Walker were without gas, which also meant they were without heat. However, city crews worked all day Wednesday to restore gas pressure to all residents.

City officials say the problem began when a large number of their customers turned up the heat citywide, creating low pressure for a small percentage of residents.

Crews have adjusted the gas lines and turned the pressure as high as possible in an attempt to avoid this issue again, officials say.

