Three 18-wheelers, 3 cars involved in wreck on US 190; 1 person - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Three 18-wheelers, 3 cars involved in wreck on US 190; 1 person seriously hurt

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Wreck reported on US 190 at LA 415 (Source: Viewer) Wreck reported on US 190 at LA 415 (Source: Viewer)
Wreck reported on US 190 at LA 415 (Source: Viewer) Wreck reported on US 190 at LA 415 (Source: Viewer)
Wreck reported on US 190 at LA 415 (Source: DOTD) Wreck reported on US 190 at LA 415 (Source: DOTD)
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials are responding to a wreck on U.S. 190 near LA 415 involving three 18-wheelers and three other cars.

The wreck happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17 on the overpass bridge in Port Allen. 

Several people were transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries. One of the 18-wheeler drivers had to be extricated and sustained serious injuries.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes says the crash began when a utility trailer became detached from the vehicle towing it. 

Icy conditions may have also contributed to the wreck.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly