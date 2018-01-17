Three 18-wheelers, 3 cars involved in wreck on US 190; 1 person seriously hurt

Wreck reported on US 190 at LA 415 (Source: DOTD)

Emergency officials are responding to a wreck on U.S. 190 near LA 415 involving three 18-wheelers and three other cars.

The wreck happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17 on the overpass bridge in Port Allen.

US 190 West is closed at LA 415 (Lobdell) due to an accident on US 190 East. Congestion has reached Bellmont Road. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 18, 2018

Several people were transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries. One of the 18-wheeler drivers had to be extricated and sustained serious injuries.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes says the crash began when a utility trailer became detached from the vehicle towing it.

Icy conditions may have also contributed to the wreck.

