Identity of homeless man found dead off Spanish Town Road released

Sam’s Club near the Mall at Cortana has permanently closed, officials announced Thursday morning.More >>
Sam’s Club near the Mall at Cortana has permanently closed, officials announced Thursday morning.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released the autopsy results on a fetus that was found in a sewer Saturday.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released the autopsy results on a fetus that was found in a sewer Saturday.More >>
The claims against unlicensed contractors following the August flood are still stacking up. The people handling the paperwork report the complaints are nearing 400.More >>
The claims against unlicensed contractors following the August flood are still stacking up. The people handling the paperwork report the complaints are nearing 400.More >>
The body of a 79-year-old man was found in Amite Monday afternoon after the man reportedly left home to go hunting on Sunday and never returned.More >>
The body of a 79-year-old man was found in Amite Monday afternoon after the man reportedly left home to go hunting on Sunday and never returned.More >>
A sailor from Denham Springs was one of the Navy’s Seabees that completed a 96-hour command training exercise on board the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, Mississippi on January 19, 2018, according to a news release from the U.S. Navy.More >>
A sailor from Denham Springs was one of the Navy’s Seabees that completed a 96-hour command training exercise on board the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, Mississippi on January 19, 2018, according to a news release from the U.S. Navy.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.More >>
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.More >>
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.More >>
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.More >>
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.More >>
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.More >>