Identity of homeless man found dead off Spanish Town Road released

The identity of a homeless man who was found dead in a wooded area last week has been released.

The man has been identified as Brady Wilson, 55. According to the coroner's office, a toxicology report is still pending.

Wilson's body was found in a wooded area in Baton Rouge Wednesday, January 17.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office was called out to the 800 block of N 14th Street near Spanish Town Road around 4:45 p.m. Wilson's body was reportedly found deep in the wooded area at this location.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

It's unclear at this time how Wilson died. We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.

