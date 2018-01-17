Body of homeless man found in wooded area off Spanish Town Road

The body of an apparent homeless man was found in a wooded area in Baton Rouge Wednesday night.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office was called out to the 800 block of N 14th Street near Spanish Town Road around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17. The body was reportedly found deep in the wooded area at this location.

Officials say the victim appears to be a homeless man is his late 50s or early 60s. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

It's unclear at this time how the man died. We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.

