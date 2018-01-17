Body of homeless man found in wooded area off Spanish Town Road - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Body of homeless man found in wooded area off Spanish Town Road

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Homeless man found dead off Spanish Town Road (Source: WAFB) Homeless man found dead off Spanish Town Road (Source: WAFB)
Homeless man found dead off Spanish Town Road (Source: WAFB) Homeless man found dead off Spanish Town Road (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The body of an apparent homeless man was found in a wooded area in Baton Rouge Wednesday night.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office was called out to the 800 block of N 14th Street near Spanish Town Road around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17. The body was reportedly found deep in the wooded area at this location. 

Officials say the victim appears to be a homeless man is his late 50s or early 60s. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

It's unclear at this time how the man died. We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly