Cycling won't sabotage a man's sex life: study

Factors that help you reach goals include memory, attention and self-controlMore >>
Factors that help you reach goals include memory, attention and self-controlMore >>
Lower legal blood alcohol levels for drivers are needed to eliminate drunk driving deaths in the United States, according to a new report.More >>
Lower legal blood alcohol levels for drivers are needed to eliminate drunk driving deaths in the United States, according to a new report.More >>
Men who are avid cyclists needn't worry that hours spent on the bike will translate into problems in the bedroom or bathroom, new research claims.More >>
Men who are avid cyclists needn't worry that hours spent on the bike will translate into problems in the bedroom or bathroom, new research claims.More >>
Teens who were severely bullied as children are at increased risk for mental health problems and suicide attempts, a Canadian study finds.More >>
Teens who were severely bullied as children are at increased risk for mental health problems and suicide attempts, a Canadian study finds.More >>
Electric zaps can help rewire the brains of Tourette syndrome patients, effectively reducing their uncontrollable vocal and motor tics, a new study shows.More >>
Electric zaps can help rewire the brains of Tourette syndrome patients, effectively reducing their uncontrollable vocal and motor tics, a new study shows.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Men who are avid cyclists needn't worry that hours spent on the bike will translate into problems in the bedroom or bathroom, new research claims.More >>
Men who are avid cyclists needn't worry that hours spent on the bike will translate into problems in the bedroom or bathroom, new research claims.More >>
The increase in depressive symptoms brought on by winter seems to occur more often in women than men, a new study finds.More >>
The increase in depressive symptoms brought on by winter seems to occur more often in women than men, a new study finds.More >>
The holiday blues might be a common phenomenon, but there's plenty you can do to protect your mental health this time of year.More >>
The holiday blues might be a common phenomenon, but there's plenty you can do to protect your mental health this time of year.More >>
Wonder why people seem to be drinking more these days? Perhaps it's the size of their wine glass.More >>
Wonder why people seem to be drinking more these days? Perhaps it's the size of their wine glass.More >>
Preliminary research hints -- but cannot prove -- that men who lose their hair relatively early in life might be at heightened heart risk.More >>
Preliminary research hints -- but cannot prove -- that men who lose their hair relatively early in life might be at heightened heart risk.More >>