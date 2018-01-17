Drunk man arrested after sliding on icy roads, injuring two people

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after reportedly injuring two people in a wreck after sliding on icy roads while drunk.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say officers observed the man lose control of his vehicle on the icy roads Wednesday night in the 3600 block of Florida Boulevard. The vehicle then struck a tractor trailer head on, injuring the adult male and female passengers.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Louis Mitrel, 37, reportedly showed signs of impairment and was then advised of his rights. Mitrel reportedly admitted to drinking at the casino and performed poorly on a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Mitrel was then arrested.

A breath sample was taken from Mitrel, which showed his blood alcohol content was .192 percent. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:

DWI

Reckless operation

Careless operation

First degree vehicular negligent injuring

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.