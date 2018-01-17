Storefront of Denham Springs business damaged in hit and run crash

Police are investigating a hit and run crash that damaged the storefront of a Denham Springs business on Wednesday morning.

Detective Amber Fairburn said an officer in the area was alerted to the crash at A-1 Southern Ironworks in the 900 block of Florida Avenue around 8 a.m. The vehicle that caused the crash was not at the scene when the officer arrived.

While the crash remains under investigation, police believe icy road conditions were a factor in the crash.In photos submitted to WAFB, glass windows and doors of the storefront were destroyed in the crash.

Fairburn said officers will try to gather surveillance video in an attempt to identify the person responsible for the crash. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Denham Springs Police Department at 225-665-5106.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.