Icy road conditions freeze interstate commerce for truckers

Truck drivers who rely on interstates to make money are in a real bind. They are stuck until connections through Louisiana are reopened. For them, no miles, means no money.

A wide open interstate is something Baton Rouge drivers look forward to on most days, but when it's iced over and they are stranded, they start to change their tunes.

Adrian Clinton, who is trying to get to California, sat in a long line of 18-wheelers below I-12 waiting for the ice to melt. “I think they [drivers] are thinking the same thing I am, 'What in the world?'” Clinton said.

It's more than an inconvenience. Experienced truck drivers like Mike Biggs, who is hauling fish from Tampa Bay to San Antonio, has learned creative ways to pass the time, but they get paid by the mile, so while they sit idle, their business is pretty much frozen too.

“It shuts me down. I don't make any money. If my wheels aren’t rolling, I am not making any money. It sucks,” Biggs said.

Biggs tried to get back on the road just before lunchtime Wednesday, but after sitting in the same spot all night, his brakes were temporarily tapped out. He did get his truck rolling out of the city in a different direction, but for drivers who have no other choice, it's going to be another long night on the side of the road.

“It is frustrating, but it's nature, so it's nobody's fault, you know,” said Jaswinder Sindh, another truck driver.

As for whether their cargo will make it to their final destinations on time, they say that's out of their hands. “On a wing and a prayer. Only God knows,” Clinton said.

Some truckers were able to get moving by way of U.S. Highway 190. State transportation leaders say keeping it open remains a priority. Click here for an updated list of road closures.

