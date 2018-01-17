Copy-Dale Earnhardt Jr. helps car stuck in the snow, later hits a tree

(RNN) – Being able to turn left at 200 mph doesn’t count for much when the roads get icy.
On his Twitter account, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he “center punched a pine tree” while driving in North Carolina. The retired NASCAR driver lives in Mooresville, NC, about 40 miles north of Charlotte.
NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree. All good. Probably just needs a new alignment. pic.twitter.com/OfA5Q28jew— Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2018
Thanks for helping my guy J out. It was a group effort. You need help?— Brian Keselowski (@KeselowskiBrian) January 17, 2018
All good— Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2018
Earnhardt said the accident happened about 5 minutes after the picture in his post was taken. He said he helped tow someone off the side of the road.
Current NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney gave Junior a tip of the helmet for his good deed.
In case y’all didn’t think @DaleJr was a great person already, just saw him covered in snow trying to help a car get out of a ditch. Said he didn’t need my help. Haha— Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) January 17, 2018
One fan couldn’t help himself and delivered a good-natured jab at the former champion.
Jr. did you attempt to turn right? Gets ya every time...— Marty Lewandowski (@martyinco) January 17, 2018
Earnhardt retired from auto racing in 2017.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
